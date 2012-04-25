Man sues Georgia State Patrol and others over wife's death

Georgia State Patrol, Liberty County Sheriff's Office and others are being sued by a man who lost his wife in a fatal car wreck.

Eight months ago, WTOC took you to Interstate 95, mile marker 72, where Alex Johndrow searched for the truth about his wife's death.

He did his own digging and discovered road racers caused the chain reaction which lead to his family being run off the road and his wife dying before his eyes.

Following WTOC's initial special reports, The Truth at Mile Marker 72, more witnesses came forward who saw what happened the day the Johndrow family crashed and Alice Johndrow died.

However, Alex Johndrow says an investigation launched by state patrol stalled with no answers. He took matters into his own hands, again, and filed this lawsuit.

"To tell you the truth, with the investigation, I have no idea what happened with it," Johndrow told WTOC.

Johndrow packed up his two boys, Julian, 10, and Kyle, 3, and left for Florida late last summer, believing Georgia State Patrol reconstruction teams would find the people who caused his wife Alice's death.

"In the beginning, they seemed very eager to find the illegal street racers. They showed a lot of concern," he said.

In the meantime, the investigation meant traveling back to Savannah.

"When you drive past mile marker 72, it is tough. Gives me chills every time. Lots of flash backs," the now retired aviation officer told WTOC.

Getting life back to normal for his two boys, without their mom, has been one challenge.

"I am still trying to figure out what normal is," Johndrow said.

It's especially difficult for his three year old.

"He talks about his mom everyday. Cries for his mom. Sees other kids with their moms," Johndrow said. "I tell him his mommy is an angel up in heaven. She comes down and visits him all the time."

At the same time, Johndrow has waited for news from the ongoing Georgia State Patrol investigation.

"You would think time would be of the essence, especially when you are four months late," he told WTOC.

Johndrow says the attitudes of investigators changed over time.

"They were really defensive. They focused on trying to persuade me that Georgia State Patrol didn't do anything wrong. Liberty County didn't do anything wrong. The whole thing was an unfortunate mishap. It's nobody's fault. It's just life," Johndrow said of investigators. "They tried to pull my son into a room by himself to be interviewed by himself. I wasn't comfortable with that."

"They were dragging their feet. Simple things were taking a really long time," he said.

He says contacting witnesses he hand delivered to them was one example. He says many of the witnesses told him investigators either contacted them many months later or not at all.

As for the unnamed street racers he also names in his lawsuit, no additional information on the investigation of their whereabouts has been provided by state patrol, he says.

"Do I think they tried to find those people? I don't know. That's what I am trying to find out soon," Johndrow said.

Alex and the boys celebrated Alice's birthday in October, remembering her at mile marker 72, where she died. It was also the last time he heard from state police.

"I want to find these illegal street racers, have them apprehended and brought to justice," he said.

Which he says is why he moved forward with this lawsuit against Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Liberty County Sheriff's Office, who he says failed to interview witnesses at the scene immediately, and Liberty County Public Safety and 911, who he says made important errors in reporting the crash from motorists.

"I want to make sure no one in the state of Georgia has to go through this pointless and absolutely tragic injustice my family has had to go through," he said.

He also wants full disclosure, accountability and closure for his family.

"I will tell you one thing I do know, I have cooperated 110 percent the entire time and I still will from here on out. That's what I want them to understand," Johndrow said. "The lawsuit will bring out all the information and I will find out what they did find in the investigation and my family can get some kind of closure."

Johndrow set up a web page, www.justiceforalice.com, which has been viewed by more than 100,000 people.

Georgia State Patrol officials told WTOC via e-mail that they would not comment on this story or the lawsuit, and would only say the investigation is still open.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office did not return messages.

