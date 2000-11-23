Larry Silbermann- Vice President, General Manager

Larry came to Savannah and WTOC in the summer of 2000, first as News Director. After 10 years leading the news department, he was promoted to Regional News Director by Raycom Media, the corporate owners of WTOC. He held that job, which was still based in Savannah, for six years before being named Vice President and General Manager of WTOC in December of 2015.

Larry is very active in the community. He serves on several boards of nonprofit organizations, is a Rotarian and a former Susan G. Komen of the Coastal Empire Big Wig.

Starting out as a photographer for a newspaper at age 16, he transitioned into broadcast journalism in 1988. He has worked in various cities including Cincinnati, Louisville, New Orleans, Portland, and Syracuse.

This is not the first time he's called Georgia home. While serving in the United States Army during the early 1980’s, he was stationed at Ft. Benning for nearly three years.

During his career, Larry has won many awards from the Associated Press as well as Emmys from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

