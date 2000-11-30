Mike Cihla: Anchor

Mike came to Savannah and WTOC-TV in September 2000. Mike was the morning news anchor for THE News at Daybreak for 14 years, before being promoted to anchor on THE News at 4, 5, 5:30 and 7pm, Monday through Friday.

Mike is an award winning journalist who before Savannah, worked as an anchor/reporter at TV stations in Knoxville, Tennessee, Austin, Minnesota (Spamtown USA) and Sioux Falls, S.D.

Mike was born and raised in the small town of Lonsdale, Minn. He graduated from St. Cloud State University, (MN) in 1993, with a BS in Mass Commmunication, Minors in Political Science and Speech.

He LOVES living in Savannah because of it's beauty, history, and mild winters (But after growing up in Minnesota winters, anywhere else is mild.) Join Mike weeknights for THE News at 4, 5, 5:30 & 7pm on WTOC.

If you'd like drop Mike a line you can email him at mcihla@wtoc.com. Or better yet, check out his WTOC Mike Cihla Facebook page.