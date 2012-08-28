WTOC Super 11 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

WTOC Super 11

The WTOC Rankings of the area high school football teams: November 20, 2012. There are two new teams among the Super 11

 

 WTOC Super 11recordLW
  1.Vidalia11-0 1
  2.Hilton Head Christian11-1 2
  3.ECI  9-1 3
  4.Calvary Day  9-1 4
  5.Bluffton
12-1 5
  6.Screven County10-1 8
  7.McIntosh County Academy  9-2 9
  8.Bible Baptist  9-411
  9.Benedictine
  8-3---
10.Thomas Heyward Academy  7-1-111
11.South Effingham
  7-4---

Bible Baptist and Hilton Head Christian won SCISA State Championships over the weekend in Columbia.

