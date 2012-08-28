The WTOC Rankings of the area high school football teams: November 20, 2012. There are two new teams among the Super 11



WTOC Super 11 record LW 1. Vidalia 11-0 1 2. Hilton Head Christian 11-1 2 3. ECI 9-1 3 4. Calvary Day 9-1 4 5. Bluffton

12-1 5 6. Screven County 10-1 8 7. McIntosh County Academy 9-2 9 8. Bible Baptist 9-4 11

9. Benedictine

8-3 ---

10. Thomas Heyward Academy 7-1-1 11 11. South Effingham

7-4 ---



Bible Baptist and Hilton Head Christian won SCISA State Championships over the weekend in Columbia.

