The WTOC Rankings of the area high school football teams: November 20, 2012. There are two new teams among the Super 11
|WTOC Super 11
|record
|LW
|1.
|Vidalia
|11-0
|1
|2.
|Hilton Head Christian
|11-1
|2
|3.
|ECI
|9-1
|3
|4.
|Calvary Day
|9-1
|4
|5.
|Bluffton
|12-1
|5
|6.
|Screven County
|10-1
|8
|7.
|McIntosh County Academy
|9-2
|9
|8.
|Bible Baptist
|9-4
|11
|9.
|Benedictine
|8-3
|---
|10.
|Thomas Heyward Academy
|7-1-1
|11
|11.
|South Effingham
|7-4
|---
Bible Baptist and Hilton Head Christian won SCISA State Championships over the weekend in Columbia.