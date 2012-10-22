STATEMENT: Farmer's and Merchant's Bank of Sylvania

BANK FRAUD INVESTIGATION

"A limited number of customers have unauthorized debit card transactions posted against their accounts. These transactions are originating in Texas. As they are being identified by our customers and our bank personnel we are immediately crediting customer accounts and will re-order another debit card at no charge."

"This has been our policy for many years. These transactions are being routinely handled by our staff. Our customers can continue to use their debit cards as usual with their personal ID number. We apologize the inconvenience to our customers . They may call Jim Adams or any customer service personnel if they have questions. 912-564-7436."

-Jim Adams

President/CEO, Farmer's and Merchant's Bank of Sylvania