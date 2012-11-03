Savannah State plays host to thousands for the Rock N' Roll Marathon

The Rock n' Rollmarathon ran past five parks, through a dozen neighborhoods and into one home: Welcome to SavannahState University.

Savannah Statewelcomed the full marathon with full enthusiasm, sort of like several thousandhouse guests being shown hospitality, encouragement and the best way around.

Sports teamslined the SSU track and student organizations manned speed bumps all acrosscampus - a thoughtful "watch your step'' as well as a sign of support.

The runnerswere on campus for two and a half miles, a fraction of the marathon course, soit passed through quickly. But Savannah State's impact on this event will beremembered for as long as the race is.

