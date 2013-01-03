|Boys
|WTOC Super 11
|Record
|LW
|1.
|Vidalia
|23-1
|1
|2.
|Statesboro
|21-3
|2
|3.
|Savannah High
|20-3
|6
|4.
|Johnson
|18-5
|4
|5.
|Effingham County
|20-4
|5
|6.
|Whale Branch
|20-3
|3
|7.
|Bethesda
|20-3
|8
|8.
|Jenkins
|17-7
|10
|9.
|Wayne County
|17-3
|10
|10.
|Memorial Day
|16-3
|9
|11.
|Calvary Day
|16-7
|9
|Girls
|WTOC Super 11
|Record
|LW
|1.
|Beach
|19-3
|2
|2.
|South Effingham
|23-1
|1
|3.
|Whale Branch
|18-3
|3
|4.
|Calvary Day
|19-3
|5
|5.
|Treutlen County
|19-2
|6
|6.
|Statesboro
|15-8
| 4
|7.
|Bulloch Academy
|22-3
| 8
|8.
|Effingham County
|19-5
| 9
|9.
|Tattnall County
|19-4
| 7
|10.
|Claxton
|18-6
|10
|11.
|McIntosh County Academy
|18-6
|11
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.