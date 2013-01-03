WTOC Super 11 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

High School Basketball

WTOC Super 11

BoysWTOC Super 11RecordLW
  1.Vidalia 23-1 1
  2.Statesboro 21-3 2
  3.Savannah High 20-3 6
  4.Johnson 18-5 4
  5.Effingham County
 20-4 5
  6.Whale Branch
 20-3 3
  7.Bethesda 20-3 8
  8.Jenkins 17-710
  9.Wayne County
 17-310
10.Memorial Day 16-3 9
11.Calvary Day
 16-7 9

 

GirlsWTOC Super 11RecordLW
  1.Beach
 19-3 2
  2.South Effingham 23-1 1
  3.Whale Branch 18-3 3
  4.Calvary Day 19-3 5
  5.Treutlen County 19-2 6
  6.Statesboro
 15-8 4
  7.Bulloch Academy 22-3 8
  8.Effingham County 19-5 9
  9.Tattnall County
 19-4 7
10.Claxton
 18-610
11.McIntosh County Academy
 18-611
