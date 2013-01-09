American Cancer Society looks to recruit for nationwide study

The American Cancer Society hosted a Cancer Prevention Study-3 (CPS-3) kick-off event to recruit Savannah and Coastal Empire residents interested in spreading the word about the importance of participating in a historic nationwide study that will help researchers better understand the genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors that cause or prevent cancer.

At the kick-off, people received all the information they need to educate community members about the study and how they can make an appointment to enroll between February 26 and March 1.

The American Cancer Society is recruiting 300,000 people from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. They want to recruit 400 participants right here in Savannah and the Costal Empire.

Men and women who are willing to commit to the study must be between the ages of 30 and 65 and never have been diagnosed with cancer. To enroll, you need to provide a waist measurement, give a small blood sample, and complete a baseline survey. Over the course of the study, participants will be asked to fill our follow-up surveys every few years for the next 20 to 30 years. Amy Riesnger with the American Cancer Society says in all it will be about 8 hours of time.

Mayor Edna Jackson says the city is fully behind the effort but stresses the importance of the long term commitment.

"It is a very large study especially when you are talking about the amount of people. This is a twenty year study so we need people that are going to be committed to spending 20 years doing what they need to. Anything that we can do to eradicate cancer is something we should do and people should get behind," said the mayor.

"I want to find a cure for my cancer in my lifetime, and studies like this make that possible," said Kim Hankins, a cancer survivor.

To set up an appointment you can visit the American Cancer Society website or call 888.604.5888 for more information.

