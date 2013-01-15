3 suspects use ax in burglary attempt at gas station

Investigators with the Guyton Police Department are asking for the public's help. They say three men tried to break-in to the Rinku Convenience store on Church Street early Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 2 a.m. Officers say the suspects used an ax to cut through a back door to gain entrance to the store. An Effingham County deputy was driving by and when they saw him they fled the scene. Investigators say there may have even been a fourth suspect, but that is yet to be confirmed.

As soon as the suspects saw police they ran, leaving behind the ax as well as a backpack and a jacket.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspects on video. Police are hoping to get fingerprints, especially from one particular camera in which one suspect looked directly into before realizing what it was, and then used his hand to turn it away.

The owner of Rinku said this is the second time in a little over a week that thieves have tried to break-in. Last Sunday a person tried to break in by throwing a rock through the front door. The Guyton Police Dept. is located less than a block away from the store, so police along with the owner can't understand why thieves are targeting the area.

"Time is so important when you're dealing with stuff like this, we want to I.D. these guys soon, so we can take the appropriate steps," said Sgt. Mcelveen, with the Guyton police.

The suspects will face charges if they are caught.

"O ya, they will definitely face some burglary charges, damaging property, things like that," said the Sergeant.

The Rinku is open for business.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call the Guyton Police Dept. at 912.772.8745 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

We will continue to follow this developing story. Check WTOC.com and WTOC on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

Copyright 2013 WTOC. All rights reserved.