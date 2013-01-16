Internships at WTOC

WTOC-TV offers unpaid internships for university level students in a variety of departments including News, Sports, Weather, Marketing, Production and Sales.
To qualify as an intern:
Internship Terms: (Dates of terms are flexible for students at a college or university on quarters.)
Approximate number of internship openings per term:
To apply, fill out the form to the right of this page. NOTE, you need a member login in order to fill out the form. Create a login by going to the top of the WTOC.com home under "member center.
To forward a letter of recommendation from your faculty supervisor, mail it or email it to:
WTOC-TV
ATTN: Internship
11 News Place
Savannah, GA 31405 or email your resume and letter of recommendation to:
Apply for a WTOC Internship Online! Please register below to access the intern application. Your privacy is important to us. You will not recieve unsolicited email from us by filling out the forms. If you have already registered, then just login to the right.
Thank you for your application. We will evaluate your form and contact you shortly.