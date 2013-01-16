Internships at WTOC

WTOC-TV offers unpaid internships for university level students in a variety of departments including News, Sports, Weather, Marketing, Production and Sales.

To qualify as an intern:

The intern must receive college credit for the internship.

Must have a college junior or senior status.

Must commit to 12-20 hours per week during the program. (Interns will work a variety of shifts depending on internship department and students class schedule)

Student must be involved in an applicable course of study (i.e. Journalism, Communications, Marketing, Broadcasting, Meteorology, Web, etc.)

Internship Terms: (Dates of terms are flexible for students at a college or university on quarters.)

Spring Term Runs beginning of January to end of April Deadline for application and recommendation letter: Dec. 1

Summer Term Runs middle of May to middle of August Deadline for application and recommendation letter: April 1

Fall Term Runs end of August to middle of December Deadline for application and recommendation letter: July 15



Approximate number of internship openings per term:

News: 4

Sports: 2

Weather: 2

Marketing: 1

Production: 1

Sales: 1

To apply, fill out the form to the right of this page. NOTE, you need a member login in order to fill out the form. Create a login by going to the top of the WTOC.com home under "member center.

To forward a letter of recommendation from your faculty supervisor, mail it or email it to:

WTOC-TV

ATTN: Internship

11 News Place

Savannah, GA 31405 or email your resume and letter of recommendation to:

News

Digital Content

Sports

Marketing

Production

Sales

Weather

Programming