Savannah hit with 3 shootings over 3 days

Flashing lights and sirens are becoming far too common for some people on Savannah's south side.

Police are investigating another shooting that took place Wednesday night at the Turtle Creek Apartments off of White Bluff Road. Two bullet holes in a door are evidence that something went wrong Wednesday night.



According to investigators, a man walked away from some sort of disagreement with another individual and entered his apartment. Officers said that is when the suspect shot through the door of the apartment, hitting the man in the shoulder.



Police say the victim likely knew the suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.



This is the third shooting on Savannah's south side in three days.



On Monday night, 21-year-old Rebecca Foley was shot and killed while pulling into her south side Apartment Complex.



On Tuesday night, 17-year-old Evan Colquitt was shot several tiems in the chest outside his Windsor Forest home.



All three shootings were within a mile of each other, two of them were right next store to one another.

"I am getting real worried. I mean, I am getting pretty suspicious, another shooting?" said Jonathan Hickman, a resident of Turtle Creek Apartments.



"People have a reason to be concerned with three shootings in three nights, but they all appear to be unrelated. An intense investigation is ongoing with all three," said Julian Miller, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Dept spokesman.



South side residents say they are becoming concerned, especially because police are not releasing information about the violence.



"Not knowing is harder because you wonder whether it was an accident or intentional. Are we in danger? We don't know because they aren't telling us," Nicole MacMillan said.

"I want to see what the police are really going to do about it. Are there going to be more patrols going around? I mean three shootings, this close, something has to be done," said Hickman.

A meeting is expected as soon as Thursday between Savannah City Council, Police Chief Willie Lovett and City Manager Stephanie Cutter. One major issue to be addressed is the three shootings that have taken place in the past three days on the south side.



Police haven't released any suspects. If you have any information regarding these shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2013 WTOC. All rights reserved.