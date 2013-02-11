Join Team WTOC, Fitness on Broughton for 2013 MS Walk Savannah

Get your walking shoes on, and get ready to stomp out multiple sclerosis once again.

WTOC has joined forces with Fitness on Broughton to form a team to help raise money for MS research and walk on April 20 at Daffin Park as part of the MS Walk Savannah for the National MS Society.

You can join our team now by clicking right here. Search WTOC. Don Logana is the team captain.

JOIN NOW and get a Team WTOC/Fitness on Broughton T-shirt. Just e-mail your name and T-shirt size to dlogana@wtoc.com.

Last year, many of your favorite WTOC personalities and co-workers joined hundreds of others to raise more than $20,000 for MS research. The team goal this is set for $8,000, so donate now if you can!

MS hit home personally for me back in May 2011 when my younger sister was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Only 30 years old, she suffered from symptoms she thought was a slipped disc in her back, including loss of feeling in her arms and legs and face.

My sister is like so many Americans, and in many cases young women between the ages of 20 and 45, who are being diagnosed with MS daily. Treatments have become extremely effective compared to even 20 years ago, but a cure still does not exist.

The number of people living with multiple sclerosis increases every hour of every day. This astonishing rate is not going to slow down, let alone stop, until we've found a cure.

Research has made advancements, but there are only has made some incredible advances recently, but disease management drugs and therapies can still only be offered to the 400,000 people living with MS in America.



We've formed a team for Walk MS because the National Multiple Sclerosis Society funds more MS research than any other private organization.

In addition to supporting studies that aim to find cause and course of the disease, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society also provides much needed education, programs and services to everyone who is affected by MS - including those diagnosed, their friends and families, and the healthcare professionals who work with them.



Join our team as a participant or a volunteer, make a donation online or send in a check. There are so many ways to make a difference in the lives of those affected by MS.

Copyright 2013 WTOC. All rights reserved.

