Ogeechee River passes flood stage

A flood warning remains in effect Monday and is expected to continue well into the week for residents living along the Ogeechee River.

The warning has been issued for the following areas: Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Tattnall, Toombs and Appling counties.

The National Weather Service reported as of 8 p.m. Sunday, the Ogeechee River had already passed its flood stage of 9 feet, and was at 9.6 feet.

But residents along the river say they are prepared.

"We clean out all the loose stuff, chain up the boats, get as much into the house as we know we are going to need," said Glenda Pass, who lives on the river.

Folks along the Ogeechee River are doing what they can to make sure their homes are ready if the water continues to rise. Whether that is tying a picnic table to a tree or chaining a boat to the front porch.

There was historic flooding back in April of 2009, but weather experts say this time around, it will not be as bad.

"In 2009 we were still working people, we are retired now, but yes we would get up and wade through the water. You had to bring an extra pair of clothes because what you had on would not make it all the way to where the cars were parked," said Pass.

The worst flooding is expected toward the end of the week, but many residents say they are more than prepared.

