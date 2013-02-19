Effingham County to start a $16 million project for new jail on Tuesday

Sheriff McDuffie says he has been asking for a new jail for almost 10 years and now, finally, commissioners are breaking ground on a new 16 million dollar facility.

"We want to show people that all this time and effort that we have put into looking at plans and going over plans and re-voting, reselecting is actually coming to fruition. I think the ground breaking will be a good example of that." Sheriff McDuffie says.

From the beginning, architects said the current jail would only last ten years. Now, almost twenty years later, Sheriff McDuffie says the Effingham County jail is in worse shape than he ever imagined.

"The rust and the deterioration of the building because of the leaks is terrible. It has been one thing after the next. It's finally gotten to the point where now it is a security and a safety issue. The building is falling apart," Sheriff McDuffie said.

The jail now holds 130 inmates while the new jail will hold almost double that. It will be connected to the prison and they will share a kitchen and laundry facilities.

The groudbreaking ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Effingham County Sheriff's Office in Springfield. The public is invited to attend.

