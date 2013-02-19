Fire crews monitor fire scene at seed warehouse

Crews in Bulloch County have been working overnight and into the day to prevent a blaze at a seed bin from spreading. The biggest concern has been keeping the fire away from the nearby cotton gin.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the Southern States Cotton Gin on Goldkist Road in Statesboro. According to authorities, the seed warehouse is where the building caught fire.

Almost all of the Bulloch County Fire Dept. came out to fight the blaze. "We had about 55 firefighters and about 12 vehicles out here," said Bulloch County Fire Chief Chris Ivey.

The cotton gin is located about 100 yards away from the flames and has hundreds of bales of cotton in it. Crews had to use tall ladders to spray water down on the building because no one could go inside out of fear of the roof collapsing.

The roof did collapse at about midnight. Now the plan is to bring in a demolition team to tear down the building so crews can get to all the seed that is packed in the storage facility.

"The seed and the building, they are a total loss. I mean some of the support beams are twisted by the heat, everything is ruined," Ivey said.

Heavy smoke can still be seen billowing from the building. The fire is under control and several firefighters are still on the scene monitoring the smoldering flames. Ivey said that smoke may reach U.S. Highway 301 but not enough to affect traffic.

