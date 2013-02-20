DC-9 towed away early Wednesday

A Delta Airlines plane that went off the runway after landing at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was towed away early Wednesday morning.

Airport officials said Delta flight 2307, a DC-9 inbound from Atlanta, went off the runway after landing in Savannah at about 6:49 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a statement from Delta, the nose wheel of the aircraft made contact with the grass as the aircraft turned onto the taxiway.

Passengers said all three landing gear units went off of the runway and got stuck in the mud. Passengers said it was a very hard landing.

"Everyone was bracing themselves on the seats in front of them because it was such a hard stop," passenger Jennifer Ericson said.

No one was injured in the landing. All 125 passengers and crewmembers waited about an hour before they were able to get off of the plane. The women and children were taken off the plane first and transported to the terminal by bus.

Early Wednesday morning, the plane was towed away. The airport's first flight took off at 5:15 a.m. Several flights to and from Atlanta are scheduled to fly out Wednesday from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

WTOC caught up with some people flying out. Their reactions were mixed.

"I will probably just be praying, hoping that everything goes well. I don't know. I just hope I never have to go through something like that," said Kristin Watt, who is flying on Delta today to Arizona.

Jason Kovich dropped his parents off Wednesday morning but said he was not really bothered by what happened.

"I mean the odds of something like that happening are pretty slim its probably safer than driving home," said Kovich.

Delta Airlines did issue a statement apologizing for any inconvenience to passengers.

