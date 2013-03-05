FDNY allowed to march in St. Patrick's Day parade

A deal has been reached so FDNY can march in the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The firefighters will be hosted under the Savannah Firefighters' union this year.

This update comes after the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee seemingly booted all fire departments marching under the Our Nation's Firefighter's application out of the parade.

The decision includes the FDNY and not the group called Our Nation's Firefighters, who organizes firefighters from all over the country, including New York City, and Ireland to walk in the parade.

WTOC first reported Monday morning that the application was denied because of numerous warnings of drinking alcohol before and during the parade, according to the denial letter received over the weekend.

Brendan Sheehan, General Chairman of the 2013 St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, told WTOC it shouldn't be a surprise because they have warned the organizers over and over again about issues with firefighter behavior during the parade, specifically drinking alcohol.

He said the banner of Our Nation's Firefighters includes more and more cities and communities, to the point where they don't know who is in their own parade. Despite promises to control the behavior, he says it continues.

The parade committee says the firefighters who plan on coming to Savannah to march under the Our Nation's Firefighter's banner are more than welcome to come to the parade, and they respect their service. However, they can't march in the parade.

Copyright 2013 WTOC. All rights reserved.