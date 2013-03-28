Falcons sign DE

The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive end Osi Umenyiora to a 2-year deal Thursday worth a reported $8.5-million.

The free agent helped the Giants win a pair of Super Bowls in his 10 seasons in New York and he can't believe his luck in winding up in Atlanta. "Well, obviously, first and foremost, it's a great team and a great organization," said Umenyiora. "You just don't get the opportunity that often to leave a good situation and come to a great situation. This is home for me and like I said before this is where I play to live for the rest of my life, so it was almost a no-brainer. I wouldn't even allow myself to dream this big when I was thinking of where I would land and all the things that would happen to me in free agency. To me, it was almost too good to be true. I'm just happy to be in this situation and i'm going to give my heart to the city."

The 31-year-old Umenyiora will fill the roster spot left open when John Abraham left as a free agent.

