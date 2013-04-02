Investigators call apartment pool house fire suspicious

A second fire in a matter of days erupted overnight at a pool house at Stratford Arms apartments.

A pool house at a Savannah apartment complex has caught fire, again.

Savannah firefighters was called out shortly after midnight to the same structure in just a couple days. It happened on Tibet Avenue in the pool house at the Stratford Arms apartment complex.

The pool house caught fire late Sunday night and then again at about midnight Tuesday.

"Well, tonight about 12:30 a.m., we looked out the back door and saw a fire out behind our apartment. There was lots of smoke and the building was on fire. I contacted the sheriff that lives next door to me and told him to call the fire department, and by the time they got here we saw high flames and smoke," said Jay Johnson, resident of Stratford Arms.

The complex is small and the pool house is located right in the middle of the complex, surrounded by most of the apartments. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the pool house without it spreading to nearby units. No one was injured.

The information officer for Savannah Fire and Emergency Services said one of the main concerns was keeping the flames away from any chemicals like chlorine.

The pool house is destroyed. Fire officials have the scene roped off and investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

"It was the same thing. I think it's someone going around setting these fires. I mean tonight was the pool house, yesterday was the pool house," Johnson said.

Copyright 2013 WTOC. All rights reserved.