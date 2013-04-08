3 fires strike at same apartment complex

A third fire in just over a week broke out at a Savannah apartment complex Sunday night.

Savannah firefighters responded at 10:40 p.m. to the report of a fire at the Stratford Arms Apartments on Tibet Avenue.

Firefighters saw light smoke and determined a small fire was burning in an apartment. Firefighters found the small blaze in the unit in an upstairs linen closet and quickly extinguished it, according to SFES. The flames were contained to the closet.

SFES arson investigators were called there because the affected apartment was vacant at the time of the fire. The exact cause of the fire is undetermined, according to SFES. No one was displaced and no injuries were reported.

Late Sunday night, March 31, Savannah firefighters extinguished a fire in a trash can inside a maintenance storage building near the pool. That fire was reported at 10:45 p.m.

Savannah firefighters were back at the complex on 12:20 a.m. April 2. They extinguished another fire at the same maintenance storage building. That fire caused extensive damage to the small facility. The pool house was destroyed, but luckily no units were damaged.

The exact causes for the fires have yet to be determined, but arson investigators say Sunday night's fire and the April 2 fire are suspicious in nature. Other than proximity within the apartment complex, no other connection has been established between the three incidents.

Anita Dailey has lived in the Stratford Arms Apartment Complex for almost seven years, and like many of the people that live there, she wants answers.

"If there is anything they can tell us, they need to tell us. This is our livelihood, please give us some inclination, some idea of what is going on. Why is the person doing what they are doing? Obviously, it's someone doing it," said Dailey.

"You know everyone is friendly. When you see someone you say 'Good morning,' 'Good afternoon,' but after something like this, it stirs something up. It is just not good," said Dailey.

The apartment complex did not want to comment at this time.

Anyone with information concerning any of the fires at Stratford Arms Apartments to contact the department's Arson Unit at 912.644.5958. Citizens can also report any information anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 234-2020 or they can report information to the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800.282.5804.