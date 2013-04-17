Reed House holds grand opening, tours of new facility

A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration was held Wednesday morning at the Reed House in Savannah.

The Reed House is a program that provides opportunities in training, education, employment, and housing for adults challenged by mental illness. The Reed House is the first psycho-social rehabilitation clubhouse in Savannah, and the state of Georgia, according to the organization.

Mayor Edna Jackson, County Commissioner Helen Stone, Executive Director Warren Sparrow, and Esther Reed helped cut the ribbon.

The Reed House is named in honor of Esther Reed, who has spent years fund-raising for a place that could improve the lives of people challenged by mental illness.

"It is very important because like I said it is a family disease, it's not just for the person that has the illness. They can come here and mingle with people with like illnesses and they don't feel like they are an outcast. They know they have love and support here," said Lynda Beasley, daughter of Esther Reed.

A short ceremony took place, which was followed by a breakfast and a tour of the new facility.

"I talked with one of the people that participate in this and she said she loves it here. She told me she is learning the computer and she looks forward to coming every day," Jackson said.

"We help those that are very mentally ill. It helps people get back into a routine, helps them build some confidence. It prepares them to get back to work or school. It helps them improve their quality of life," said Warren Sparrow, the Executive Director of the Reed House.

The Reed House is located at 1144 Cornell Ave. behind Grace United Methodist Church on Waters Avenue. Right now, it is open three days a week but they hope to be open five days when the summer rolls around.

