Scholarship signings

At Windsor Forest High School, guard Ty Reynolds signed a scholarship agreement with Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina. The scoring machine says she chose to play for the Panthers because they had interest in her from the beginning and stayed with her even when she was injured. Lander plays in the Peach Belt Conference, the same as Armstrong Atlantic.

At Jenkins High School, pitcher Helen Keevy signed a softball scholarship with Claflin University. She had an ERA of just 1.66 in 88 innings this season.

At South Effingham, Albee johnson of the Mustangs signed a baseball scholarship with Andrew College.