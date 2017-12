In Clearwater, Florida over the weekend, Grace Van Brunt of Savannah beat the 10-and-under national age group record in the 50-meter back stroke.

Van Brunt raced to a time of 32.85 to knock 2/100ths of a second off the old record that was set in 2008. Her time was the second best time in the meet which included girls up to 18 years of age. Van brunt also owns all the Georgia records in 50 and 100-meters and 50 and 100-yards.