HARDEEVILLE, SC - It's just their second season but USC Beaufort's softball team won its 38th game of the season Monday in the first round of the NAIA Regional Tournament in Hardeeville.

The Lady Sand Sharks exploded for a 13-5 win over Cumberland in their opening game and will face Spring Hill in a winners bracket game Tuesday morning at 11:00 with the Championship game set for Wednesday.

The winner of the regional will advance to the NAIA National Championships later this month in Columbus.