NAIA Softball Regional

The Lady Sand Sharks of USC Beaufort came from behind with 3 runs in the 5th inning to edge Spring Hill in a winners bracket game of the NAIA Regional Tournment.

The Sand Sharks were tied at 4-4 when Mariaha Sanborn belted a 2-run homer to win the game and send the Sand Sharks to the championship round on Wednesday.

Spring Hill bounced back to win two elimination games on Tuesday to earn the right to face USC Beaufort for the right to go on to the national championships in Columbus, GA later in May. Spring Hill would have to win two games to accomplish that while USCB needs just one more win to move on.

