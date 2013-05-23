ECSO makes contact with person of interest in shooting

An investigation continues into an overnight shooting in Effingham County. Deputies have made contact with a person they're looking to question in the case.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at the Quail Run Mobile Home Park at the intersection of Quail Run Circle and Standard Lane in Springfield. Officials said one person was hit multiple times after some sort of altercation that turned violent.

"This is not a random act, these people knew each other and it started because of an altercation," said David Ehsanipoor, spokesman for the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.

According to ECSO, the victim tried to run away, but was shot multiple times in the arms and legs. Witnesses are telling deputies they heard as many as eight to ten shots fired.

"I was getting up and I heard all the gunshots, I heard them running around to the front door and then they tried to come in the house," said Mary Williams, a resident at Quail Run Mobile Home Park.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. From there an ambulance took him to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. He suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

"I was sleeping and heard the gunshots ring out and heard someone banging on my door, so I came over and saw what was going on," said Williams' husband Dave Williams.

"We thought the gunfire was in the house it was so loud, and we didn't know what room to get into because we were afraid we were going to get shot," Williams said.

Investigators have been contact with Jared Hartfield, of Springfield, for questioning.

Officials said they believe the victim was specifically targeted and the residents who live in the area should not be worried for their safety.

