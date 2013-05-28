Eagles volleyball coach resigns

Georgia Southern volleyball coach, Chad Callihan has resigned to accept the same position at Wyoming.



Callihan led the Lady Eagles to three 20-win seasons in 5 years in Statesboro, including the 2010 Southern Conference tournament title. He had an over record of 107-59.

"Chad, his wife, Jess, and their family have been an integral part of Georgia Southern athletics, and we are fortunate to have had them coaching and mentoring our student-athletes for the last five years," said Kleinlein. "We thank them and wish them well."

Callihan spent four years as the head coach at Appalachian State and two at Radford prior to coming to Georgia Southern, and he owns a 227-135 record in 11 seasons as a head coach. He posted an .814 league winning percentage (57-13) during his tenure with the Mountaineers, and the 2004 SoCon Coach of the Year led Appalachian State to consecutive North Division championships (2003-04) and two appearances in the SoCon Tournament championship match (2004-05).

Kleinlein said a national search for a replacement will begin immediately.

