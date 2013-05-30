Braves pummel Blue Jays - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Major League Baseball

Braves pummel Blue Jays

Mike Minor Mike Minor

ATLANTA (AP) - Ramiro Pena drove in four runs with three hits, including a run-scoring single in the sixth that gave Atlanta the lead, Mike Minor pitched seven strong innings and the Braves' makeshift lineup had 16 hits in an 11-3 win over R.A. Dickey and the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.
    
Freddie Freeman and Reed Johnson homered and Evan Gattis had three hits. Jordan Schafer added a two-run single in the sixth.
    
Pena, Schafer and Gattis made the most of fill-in starts as Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez rested three regulars hitting below .200: outfielders B.J. Upton and Jason Heyward and second baseman Dan Uggla.
    
Minor (7-2) gave up six hits and three runs - two earned - with five strikeouts and no walks in winning his fourth straight decision.
    
Dickey (4-7) allowed 11 hits and six runs in six innings.

