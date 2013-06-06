MAPS: Power outages in GA, SC

Georgia Power: View outage map
Coastal Electrical Co-Operative: View outage map
SCE&G: View outage map
Palmetto Electric: View outage map
Excelsior EMC: View outage map
MOBILE USERS - If you are trying to view these maps from your smartphone and the link doesn't work, then click on the link from your smartphone or copy the URL, go to your phone's web browser (Safari, etc.) and paste the URL directly into the browser bar:
Georgia Power: http://outagemap.georgiapower.com/external/default.html
Coastal Electric: http://oms.coastalemc.com/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm
SCE&G: http://www.sceg.com/en/storm-center/outage-map/
Palmetto Electric: http://64.203.243.70:83/
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.