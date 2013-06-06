TS Andrea to bring heavy rains, flooding

Habersham Village and other areas are expected to see flooding due to heavy rains.

City crews and police are preparing for heavy rains as Tropical Storm Andrea nears coastal Georgia.

Areas such as Habersham Village in Ardsley Park have historically been flood prone. However, businesses like Punch and Judy say the last 15 years, since drainage improvements, they haven't had flooding issues. 100 feet south and north, businesses have used sandbags in the recent past for sever storm warnings.



The city of Savannah has had Dept. of Public Water crews clearing sewer drains and inlets all Thursday. Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are on standby waiting for the heavy rains to begin.

Some of the worst flooding early on has been on Al Henderson Boulevard in south side savannah by Ga. Hwy 204 and Interstate 95. Flooding has occurred in business parking lots and on the roads around nearby developments.



Gregory Mitchell, with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, warns residents to use extreme caution.



"By all means avoid puddles of water. You don't know how deep the water is. Your vehicle can get stalled and damaged. And you will have to call for someone to come get you out. We may be receiving large volumes of calls at that time and so you may not get the response as quickly as you would like," Mitchell said.



Mitchell recommends that people stay home if they don't have to be out and to allow for plenty of travel time.

City of Savannah spokesman Bret Bell says residents should call 311 for non-emergency situations and services and 911 for severe flooding related issues. He says some flooding situations could be avoided if residents disposed of their leaves, branches and garbage properly.

Crews spent much of the days pulling garbage and clearing the sewer drains. Last week, Bell says DPW crews found what appeared to be a full ladies wardrobe in the sewer.

