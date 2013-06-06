Yellow Jackets riding momentum

MACON, GA - Georgia Tech is looking to get back to the top of the ACC this season.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off their 21-7 win over Southern Cal in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve and the players think that momentum will carry over to this season. "Oh, it's a great momentum builder, I can say that much," said offensive lineman Rau Beno. "It definitely set a better tone during the off season and I think we got a lot of good work in and I'm sure it will carry over to the season."



Defensive end Euclid Cummings added, "It means a lot as it shows we can compete with anyone in the nation, especially the PAC-12 so that was a good win for our program."



Coach Paul Johnson says he doesn't believe in the momentum of that win will carry over for that long but the admitted, "I think we had a good spring. I think the attitude and enthusiasm was great. The guys are working hard so we're anxious to get into fall camp, it's only about 6 weeks away now, and get ready for the season."

The Jackets open their season August 31st with a noon game against Elon in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

