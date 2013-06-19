Tybee Floatilla raises $1000 for WTOC's My MS Savannah campaign

Last week, some of you floated for Multiple Sclerosis on Tybee Island.

We have fantastic news to report! While they all had a blast, dozens of floaters also also helped raise a lot of money for Team WTOC's My MS Savannah campaign. Tybee Floatilla's Brian Stafford presented us with a check for $1,000 dollars and joins the ranks of more than 100 local businesses who have donated to our cause.





If you donate 25 dollars or more between now and July 1st, while supplies last, you can get a MS Floatilla t-shirt, coozie and bracelet compliments of Team WTOC and Tybee Floatilla Inc. Go to the link below, make a donation, and email team capatin Don Logana at dlogana@wtoc.com and let him know you made a donation and what size shirt you need.









PLUS, Team WTOC, also still in the hunt to be Georgia's number one fundraisers for the National MS Society Georgia Chapter. We need your help. Any businesses still interested in making a donation, having your picture taken with one of our My MS Savannah signs and linked to all of our social media can do so by emailing Don here at the station.





