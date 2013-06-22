Facebook users speaking out over Paula Deen scandal

Facebook has become another platform for people to speak their mind about the Paula Deen scandal.



Deen's fans are expressing outrage over the Food Network's decision to dump the southern comfort food queen.



The network's Facebook page has become saturated with posts from fans both supporting and disagreeing with the desicion to not renew Deen's contract after admitting the use of racial slurs in the past.

The most recent post on the site, a recipe for zucchini casserole, has more than 2000 comments on both sides. However, the majority are supporting Deen.

Also, her fans created a new page called "We Support Paula Deen". The page already has 195,000 followers and the number is steadily growing.

The network's page is located at http://www.facebook.com/FoodNetwork

"We Support Paula Deen" is located at http://www.facebook.com/WeSupportPaulaDean

Copyright 2013 WTOC. All rights reserved.