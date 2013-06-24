NAACP Savannah Branch responds to Paula Deen scandal

NAACP Savannah Branch President & Chatham County Commissioner Al Scott responded to Paula Deen's use of the N-word following today's NAACP meeting at the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church.

Scott stated that the organization has not yet decided whether or not they will take action against Deen.

"You know, I've been asked over and over whether or not the NAACP was going to get involved, we're not necessarily a reactionary type organization. If we decide to take action against somebody, we just don't make that decision locally, we run it up the flag pole to the state and the national office. We feel really hurt by the comment, and we regret that she made it, but we're not in the business of piling on and I think that what's been said has been said and there's nothing we can do to change that." said Scott.

After Deen's depostion in an on-going lawsuit where she stated she had used the word, there have been many varying reactions from people, organizations, and sponsors of Deen.

