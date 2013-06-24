Savannah High's new football coach a familiar face

Football season is right around the corner, and a local program has found a new leader for their team.

The new head football coach at Savannah High has only 67 days from now to get his team ready for the opener.

It's very late to be making a hire at the Pennsylvania Ave. campus, but they seem to have found their man. Nothing is official yet, but it appears the Blue Jackets will go with a familiar face.

Head basketball coach Tim Jordan will be taking on head football coaching duties, albeit on an "interim" basis.

Jordan knew it was getting late in the year and he's taking duties until they can find a head coach for one main purpose, the players.

Although he's led the Blue Jackets on the court for 18 years, his background is actually on the field as he came to Savannah State from Wrens, GA to play wide reciever. He was an H.B.C. All-Star while running routes for the Tigers.

Jordan was also an assistant football coach at Thomas County Central when they won a state title in 1992.

The hiring should be official Tuesday.

The Blue Jackets kickoff the season August 30th against the Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans at home.

