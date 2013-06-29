Hoffman Media LLC continues to support Paula Deen

Hoffman Media LLC announced Friday that they will continue publication of cooking with Paula Deen.

In response to recent news coverage, Hoffman Media LLC, a leading special-interest publisher based in Birmingham, AL, and publisher of "Cooking with Paula Deen" magazine, announced that it is continuing to publish the magazine.





Eric Hoffman, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Hoffman Media, released this statement:





"Hoffman Media has worked closely with Ms. Deen since 2005. The recent images portrayed by the media do not reflect the person we know on a personal or a professional level.

"In the eight years that we have collaborated with Ms. Deen, we have witnessed her consistent generosity toward numerous charities, from hunger relief and battered women to a Savannah-based orphanage, to name a few. Most recently, she launched The Bag Lady Foundation to empower women and families in their time of need."

In closing, Mr. Hoffman said: "We are aware of the hurt that has been generated in the media in recent weeks. To be clear, Hoffman Media does not condone the use of offensive, discriminatory language or behavior. With that said, we feel that Ms. Deen's apology for past indiscretions was heartfelt and genuine. Our partnership will move forward with greater sensitivity and understanding."

Copyright 2013 WTOC. All rights reserved.