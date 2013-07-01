DONATE: Help fight multiple sclerosis - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

DONATE: Help fight multiple sclerosis

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Monday is the final day to donate to the My Savannah MScampaign.

All donations must bemade online or mailed Monday. Please help Don Logana and Team WTOC helpmultiple sclerosis patients like my sister is close to 1 million othersnationwide.

DONATE HERE 

View photos of all the businesseswho donated over the weekend plus photos of others who donated since last Wednesday. 

