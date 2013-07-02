Deen's lawyer uses Prop. 8 ruling to seek dismissal of racism case

Paula Deen lost another sponsor Tuesday as her accuser addressed the public for the very first time.

Lisa Jackson, the former general manager of Uncle Bubba's Oyster House who resigned and later filed this harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Paula Deen Enterprises, and specifically, Paula Deen's brother, Earl "Bubba" Hiers, released a statement Tuesday morning.

In her deposition, Jackson only speaks about Paula Deen directly in a small portion of it. Most of her deposition addresses Hiers and the chief financial officer for the Deen operations, Carl Shumacher, alleging discrimination, harassment and asking for the retirement and bonuses she says she was denied because they found out she was a lesbian. However, the last two weeks has seen the racial accusations within the lawsuit take the media spotlight.

On Tuesday, Jackson released this statement to WTOC:

"This lawsuit has never been about the "n" word. It is to address Ms. Deen's patterns of disrespect and degradation of people that she deems to be inferior. I am a white woman, but I could no longer tolerate her abuse of power as a business owner, nor her condonation of Mr. Hiers' despicable day-to-day behavior. I am what I am, and I am a human being that cares about discrimination in the workplace. In part, in this circumstance, I have to be a voice for those who are too afraid to use theirs."

Lawyers for Paula Deen and Bubba Hiers have attempted to have this lawsuit thrown out once again because of the fact Jackson is a white woman alleging racial discrimination, as well as using the recent Proposition 8 ruling as reason for the lawsuit to be dismissed. Legal experts tell WTOC it is not likely to be dismissed on either claim. Deen's lawyers, in their motion, say Jackson and her attorney's "stubbornly and recklessly pursued a tactic continuing a campaign of vilification against the defendants."

We're still waiting on a trial date, but the fallout continues. On Tuesday, Walgreens confirmed it is phasing out all products tied to the former Food Network star's brand.

