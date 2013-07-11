'SpongeBob Movie 2' to film in Savannah

WTOC broke the news online on Facebook and Twitter and here on WTOC.com, and now Savannah Film Office has made it official.

The Savannah Film Services Office announced Thursday that the "SpongeBob Movie 2" will be shot in Savannah this fall.

The crew will film live action scenes in the Savannah area in September, October and November.

"SpongeBob is a very successful international franchise and we are very excited to be working with Paramount on this project. This is a good fit for us and them. We know from experience how valuable the investment and exposure generated by a project like this can be for our community," said Jay Self, director of Savannah Film Services, in a statement.

Those who are interested in working as crew can submit resumes to: resumes.spongebob2@gmail.com.

Self told WTOC the big budget live-action animated feature film will be shot partially on soundstages in Savannah, and in undisclosed locations in downtown and on Tybee Island. He compared the economic impact to the film, Legend of Bagger Vance, which he said brought in $200 thousand to $250 thousand dollars directly to the Savannah economy each day of filming.

The film office is also urging interested businesses and talent to contact paramount pictures at the email above immediately. He says the message today was more about maximizing local impact than announcing the name of the film.

"Communicating with this company as early as possible maximizes the chances our local resources will be used," Self told WTOC.

Businesses, like Mr. Pizza on Boundary Street, are already taking action and sending their emails.

"It would be great, really great, not just for us but for any other restaurants downtown who want to help them out," Terry Brennan, Mr. Pizza, said.

While reaction online to the news the mystery film was Spongebob the Movie 2 was mixed, the Savannah City Council members who heard the news, and the money it will bring to the city, became instant fans.

Self said filming could last up to 40 days, maybe more.

