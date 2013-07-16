Elizabeth Rawlins: Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Rawlins co-anchors WTOC’s 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscast during the week with Mike Cihla. She serves on WTOC’s investigative team and is an active member of Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE). She is also a member of the Southeast National Academy of Arts and Sciences.

She joined WTOC in June 2013 as a multimedia journalist after starting her career at WFXG in Augusta, GA. In 2015, she became WTOC’s weekend morning anchor and was promoted to weekday anchor in April 2017.

Elizabeth earned her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and minor in Political Science from Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, GA. She also has a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Georgia.

Born and raised in Georgia, she grew up watching WSB-TV in Atlanta and in 2012 had the opportunity to intern at Channel 2 in the news and investigative department.

When she is not a work, Elizabeth is enjoying life on the coast with her husband Josh and their dog Lucy. They also spend a lot of time visiting family and friends in metro-Atlanta and Chattanooga.