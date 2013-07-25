August's first Friday & Saturday celebration on the river

Celebrate summer's last month with August First Friday & Saturday on Historic River Street.

The weekend festivities will take place August 2-3. Festival hours are 4-10pm on Friday and 10am-10pm on Saturday.

The weekend will feature First Friday Fireworks presented by Wet Willie's beginning at 9:30pm.

Rousakis Plaza will be full of featured local and regional artists displaying their works. Vendors from around the The Coastal Empire will be serving food, drink, and more.

