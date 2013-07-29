Braves get lefty for the bullpen

ATLANTA, GA - The Braves picked up lefthanded reliever Scott Downs for their bullpen.

The 37-year-old Downs will join Luis Avilan as the only other lefty in the bullpen to relieve the stress of losing lefties Jonny Venters and Eric O'Flaherty earlier this season.

With the Angels this season, Downs went 29 scoreless innings before giving up a pair of runs to Oakland on Saturday but he still has an ERA of 1.84 in 43 appearances this season.

The Braves gave up righthander Cory Rasmus in the deal.