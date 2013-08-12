Settlement reached in Paula Deen lawsuit?

A lawsuit against Paula Deen Enterprises may have been resolved. An undisclosed settlement could be reached soon.

Matt Billips, the attorney for the plaintiff Lisa Jackson, said earlier that paperwork will be filed later Monday. But he told WTOC that he is retracting that statement.

A court threw out racial aspect of lawsuit on Monday morning.

Jackson, the former general manager of Uncle Bubba's Oyster House, filed the lawsuit against Deen and her brother Earl "Bubba" Hiers.

She accused them of racial and sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

