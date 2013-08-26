Judge signs motion to dismiss lawsuit against Paula Deen

View the order signed Aug. 26 in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Georgia Savannah Division that dismisses a lawsuit filed against Paula Deen.

A federal judge in Savannah has signed a motion to dismiss a sexual harassment and workplace discrimination lawsuit against Paula Deen.



Both parties mutually agreed to dismiss the case and a settlement agreement has been filed with the court.



WTOC's Don Logana first reported two weeks ago that both sides in the sexual harassment and work place discrimination lawsuit have filed paperwork for the case to be dismissed.

Deen and her brother, Earl "Bubba" Hiers, had mediation hearings with plaintiff Lisa Jackson, earlier this month. The lawsuit will not go to trial.

[Read Lisa Jackson's statement] (PDF)

[Read Paula Deen's statement] (PDF)

An undisclosed settlement has been reached. A judge's signature will make the deal official.

Jackson, the former general manager of Uncle Bubba's Oyster House, filed the lawsuit in March 2012.

