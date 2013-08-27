The 12th WTOC Super 11 Rankings of the area high school teams finds one new team this week as Robert Toombs Christian Academy joins the elite teams of the area. Last week, 10 of the 11 teams won a playoff game.
|WTOC SUPER 11
|REC
|LW
|1.
Benedictine
|11-0
|1
|2.
|Calvary Day
|9-2
|2
|3.
|Vidalia
|10-1
|3
|4.
|Richmond Hill
|10-1
|4
|5.
|Statesboro
|10-1
|5
|6.
|Wayne County
|9-2
|6
|7.
|Appling County
|10-1
|7
|8.
|Pierce County
|10-1
|8
|9.
|Memorial Day School
|10-1
|10
|10.
|Beaufort
|9-3
|11
|11.
|Robert Toombs Christian
|8-3
|---