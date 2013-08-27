WTOC Super 11 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

High School Football

WTOC Super 11

The 12th WTOC Super 11 Rankings of the area high school teams finds one new team this week as Robert Toombs Christian Academy joins the elite teams of the area.  Last week, 10 of the 11 teams won a playoff game.

 

 WTOC SUPER 11RECLW
  1.

Benedictine

11-0 1
  2.Calvary Day 9-2 2
  3.Vidalia10-1 3
  4.Richmond Hill10-1 4
  5.Statesboro10-1 5
  6.Wayne County 9-2 6
  7.Appling County10-1 7
  8.Pierce County10-1 8
  9.Memorial Day School10-110
10.Beaufort 9-311
11.Robert Toombs Christian 8-3---
