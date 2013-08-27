The 12th WTOC Super 11 Rankings of the area high school teams finds one new team this week as Robert Toombs Christian Academy joins the elite teams of the area. Last week, 10 of the 11 teams won a playoff game.

WTOC SUPER 11 REC LW 1. Benedictine 11-0 1 2. Calvary Day 9-2 2 3. Vidalia 10-1 3 4. Richmond Hill 10-1 4 5. Statesboro 10-1 5 6. Wayne County 9-2 6 7. Appling County 10-1 7 8. Pierce County 10-1 8 9. Memorial Day School 10-1 10 10. Beaufort 9-3 11 11. Robert Toombs Christian 8-3 ---