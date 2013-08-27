WTOC teams with Savannah AMBUCS to buy amtrykes

WTOC is bowling for Savannah AMBUCS and we need your help!

Every year, Savannah AMBUCS raises money to buy amtrykes for children and military veterans with disabilities to make life a little easier for them.





On Oct. 12, WTOC's Mike Cihla will bowl in the AMBUCS Bowlapalooza event against 30 other local celebritities and community and business leaders as they also raise money in the weeks leading up to the event.





Already, a number of local businesses have joined our team to help raise as much money as we can to help, and you can too.





Check out the slideshow on our homepage at WTOC.com at http://media.wtoc.com/media/3799428 then go to http://www.savannahambucs.com/bowlapalooza.html and scroll down and find Mike Cihla and give a donation, large or small. Every little bit counts!





Thank you! If you own a business, email Mike or Don Logana at dlogana@wtoc.com or mcihla@wtoc.com and we will come by and take your picture and Instagram, Tweet and Facebook your social media and website inrformation and a sign with your donation amount and add you to the WTOC.com slideshow for a $100 donation.





For $200, you also get on the Bowlapalooza T-shirt and event banner. $400, you get to sponsor two bowling lanes. $750, your business sponsors FOUR bowling lanes. $1300, EIGHT bowling lanes!!! $2000, 10 bowling lanes!!!



