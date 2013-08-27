Milan Richard gets honor

SAVANNAH, GA - Tight end Milan Richard of Calvary Day has been picked as one of just 90 players to participate in the Semper Fidelia All-American bowl in California on January 5th.
Richard, who is a WTOC Super 11 All-Star, has given a verbal commitment to play at Clemson next year.
The Marines will make a presentation of his jersey to Richard in October.
