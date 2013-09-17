Jeff Monken into Hall of Fame

STATESBORO, GA - Georgia Southern coach Jeff Monken will be inducted into the Millikin University Athletic Hall of Fame during the school's homecoming celebration on October 4th.

Monken was a possession receiver for the Big Blue, as his coach Carl Poelker put it, and he was their best blocker.

Monken said he always knew he wanted to coach and follow in his dad's footsteps, "My dad really recommended that I choose a football program in college where I thought I would learn the most about coaching. After exploring a lot of different schools, I knew Millikin was the place for me because of Coach Poelker."

Coach Poelker has high praise for his former player, "He deserves being in the Hall of Fame on his merits but also what he's done with his life, too."

"Coach Poelker has just been a tremendous influence on me as a person and as a coach," said Monken. "I knew that when my playing career was over, that I wanted to coach."

The day after the induction in Decatur, Illinois, Monken's Eagles will play Samford in Birmingham Alabama, kicking off at 2:00pm CDT.