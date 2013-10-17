Tigers ready for Wildcats

SAVANNAH, GA - Savannah State will go on the road Saturday to face Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Tigers have just one win this season, but a couple of close losses and coach Earnest Wilson III has noticed improvements. But, he wants more than improvement and this is what he says the Tigers have to to to beat the Wildcats, "I mean, they've got an outstanding team. They're number 13 or 12th in the nation. They're 5-1 or 6-1 right now but from what I heard, the only team they were worried about was Savannah State. So, they know if we put it all together and play within ourselves, we'll do well."

Kickoff will be at 4:00 Saturday afternoon.