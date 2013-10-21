Editorial - 10/21/13

With the passage of theDefault Prevention Act of 2013, the official name of the shut-down-ending,get-out-of-jail-free card, we Americans have officially lost control of our owngovernment. You remember, the one that PresidentLincoln told us was supposed to be: "of, by, and for the people."

When the band packed-up, the lights went out, and thedefault prevention dance ended, unbelievably, from supposed-grown-ups, the debtceiling had not only been re-opened, but with NO upper limit! Meaning, for now, there's no end to how much more the ExecutiveBranch can borrow and spend. Best, andchillingly-illustrated by the fact that the U.S. Treasury immediately borrowedan additional $368-billion on the very first day after passage. So we're now over $17-trillion in debt, which,you need to know, exceeds our nation's gross domestic product. To clear that massive, unsustainable debt,would cost every working-American $123-thousand, out of pocket! On this issue, Georgia Congressman JackKingston, who voted against the sky's-the-limit measure, reaffirmed hiscommitment to (quote): "… advancing reforms that free future-generations from alife indebted to China." Sadly, all tootrue, as we attempt to live through a time of career- royalty, with adevil-may-care spending addiction, fueled by reckless borrowing andmoney-printing. Going forward, keep aneye on the elected players in D.C., to see who's serious about real-worldspending controls, including entitlement reductions, versus those who clearly haveno true interest in preserving America's fiscal solvency and security, and areapparently just fine with passing enormous, ever-mounting debt along to yourgrandchildren.